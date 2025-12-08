Local

PE teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student on campus

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Victoria Powell Victoria Powell, a physical education teacher and coach at Hunter Huss High School, was arrested on Dec. 1 for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student on campus, according to a search warrant.
By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTONIA, N.C. — Victoria Powell, a physical education teacher and coach at Hunter Huss High School in Gaston County, was arrested on Dec. 1 for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student on campus, according to a search warrant.

READ MORE: Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

Powell faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child following an investigation that revealed evidence of a relationship with the student. Search warrants indicate that the principal of Hunter Huss High School became aware of the situation, prompting further inquiry.

According to the search warrants, police examined the student’s phone and discovered messages that suggested physical intimacy occurred on school property in Gastonia.

Powell reportedly communicated with the student daily, sending texts from “good morning” to “good night.”

Powell is currently held in jail without bond as the investigation continues.

VIDEO: Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

0

Most Read