PE teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student on campus

GASTONIA, N.C. — Victoria Powell, a physical education teacher and coach at Hunter Huss High School in Gaston County, was arrested on Dec. 1 for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student on campus, according to a search warrant.

Powell faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child following an investigation that revealed evidence of a relationship with the student. Search warrants indicate that the principal of Hunter Huss High School became aware of the situation, prompting further inquiry.

According to the search warrants, police examined the student’s phone and discovered messages that suggested physical intimacy occurred on school property in Gastonia.

Powell reportedly communicated with the student daily, sending texts from “good morning” to “good night.”

Powell is currently held in jail without bond as the investigation continues.

