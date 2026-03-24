Statewide fire alert issued in South Carolina as wildfire risk increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert effective immediately due to an elevated risk of wildfires. Officials are strongly discouraging outdoor burning as drought conditions intensify and weather forecasts call for higher winds and low humidity.

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The alert serves as a voluntary request for citizens to postpone burning until weather conditions improve. Although there is no significant rainfall in the foreseeable future, the alert does not legally prohibit outdoor burning as long as residents follow existing state and local regulations.

Darryl Jones, the South Carolina Forestry Commission fire chief, emphasized that the state faces a significant risk for the coming days.

“The combination of dangerous conditions and dry fuels we’re going to see statewide for the next several days all add up to an elevated wildfire risk and any fire that ignites is likely to burn intensely and spread rapidly,” Jones said. “With this alert, we’re asking people to respect the weather and hold off from burning outdoors until the weather improves. If you have burned recently, we encourage you to monitor the burn area to make sure the dry conditions don’t cause it to rekindle.”

In the western part of the state, heavy fuel loads remain in forests following Hurricane Helene. Downed and drying trees from the storm can act as kindling, increasing the risk of wildfire ignition and spread.

Officials noted that these fuels are also likely to block access for firefighters, which could negatively impact response capabilities in those areas.

While the statewide alert is not a legal ban on burning, it does trigger specific county or local ordinances that may restrict outdoor fires. Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire departments to check if such restrictions apply in their specific areas. For those who still choose to burn, the commission urges extra precautions because current weather conditions allow fires to escape and spread easily.

The Red Flag Fire Alert will remain in effect until it is officially lifted by the commission. Fire managers will continuously monitor the situation to determine when conditions improve.

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