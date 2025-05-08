Stein proposing specialized unit to fight fentanyl crisis

CHARLOTTE — N.C. Gov. Josh Stein called on state lawmakers on Thursday to approve a plan to help fight against fentanyl.

The governor was in Charlotte to propose a new Fentanyl Control Unit.

The unit would be comprised of specialized drug agents and prosecutors who would focus on stopping drug trafficking operations.

“It will protect people from fentanyl, save families from these tragic losses, and support local law enforcement officers as they do their job, especially in the complicated work across jurisdictional drug rings,” Stein said.

The initiative would be funded through the upcoming state budget.

VIDEO: Stein marks 100th day in office with visit to western NC

Stein marks 100th day in office with visit to western NC

©2025 Cox Media Group