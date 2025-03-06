Gov. Stein to visit western NC after Senate approves round of Helene disaster relief

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is set to visit Yancey County on Thursday to meet with Helene survivors.

The state Senate voted Wednesday on a fourth round of disaster relief for Western North Carolina to recover from the damage.

Stein went to the area last month to announce the opening of Interstate 40, reconnecting North Carolina and Tennessee.

Those lanes reopened last weekend.

Stein will be at Micaville Elementary School in Burnsville off N.C. Highway 80 around 1:30 p.m.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty will be at the meeting and have a report on it at 5 p.m. on Channel 9.

VIDEO: Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

©2025 Cox Media Group