Stolen Corvette chase ends in arrest near Lincoln-Gaston County line

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed police chase involving a stolen Chevrolet Corvette ended with the arrest of Darnell Decoy Robinson on July 19, near the Lincoln-Gaston County line.

Robinson, 28, was driving the Corvette at 80 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Unity Church Rd when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop him.

The vehicle, stolen from Mecklenburg County, was also linked to an armed robbery in Charlotte.

A deputy initiated the pursuit after Robinson failed to stop for speeding. The chase continued toward the intersection of Unity Church Road and Highway 16 Business.

Another deputy successfully deployed stop sticks, damaging a tire on the Corvette, but Robinson continued south on Highway 16 Business.

The chase concluded near the county line, where deputies removed Robinson from the vehicle and arrested him.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, and aggressive driving. He was also charged with driving while his license was revoked and resisting a public officer.

Additional charges include speeding, unsafe passing into oncoming traffic, improper use of traffic lanes, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Robinson was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and is held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

VIDEO: High-value items stolen from cars in Ballantyne break-ins

High-value items stolen from cars in Ballantyne break-ins

©2025 Cox Media Group