High-value items stolen from cars in Ballantyne break-ins

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Dozens of vehicles at the Ballantyne Hotel in Pineville were broken into over the weekend, according to police records.

Documents show that the thief, or thieves, stole jewelry, cash, guns, and more.

One victim told Channel 9’s Evan Donovan that she was celebrating her birthday. And she was disappointed the way it ended.

“To be candid, I just felt very out of body,” Cameron Whittington said. “I’ve never dealt with something like that before.”

She said that every year she spends her birthday at the Ballantyne Hotel with her best friend and their mothers, who she said are also best friends.

“It’s one of our favorite places and we have so many great memories there,” she said.

But when she and her loved ones checked out of the hotel, Whittington discovered her car had been broken into.

“We woke up on Sunday to leave around 11 am, and I walk out with glass shattered next to it,” she said. “It was obvious my car had been run through a little bit by someone.”

She is one of the at least 17 victims whose cars were broken into sometime Saturday night in the Ballantyne Hotel parking lot.

Whittington said a new piece of clothing she’d just bought had been stolen. But she said she still considers herself lucky.

“I had a couple other higher value items I thought wouldn’t be there, but they were!” she said.

Other victims were not as lucky.

Police reports listed two guns, ammo, a gun safe, cash, a $1,000 gold and diamond bracelet, and a $40,000 gold Rolex watch as a few of the stolen items.

Channel 9 has not found any arrests made in connection with the thefts.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

