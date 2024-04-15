Stretch of major north Charlotte road closing all week for repairs

CHARLOTTE — Part of a major road is closed in north Charlotte and will be shut down for the rest of the week.
Charlotte Water is working on a transmission main on Mallard Creek Road, starting at Mallard Creek Church Road and Prosperity Church Road.
The closure started around 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. on Friday
The NCDOT posted a detour:
- Mallard Creek Road to Mallard Creek Church Road
- I-85 to I-485
- I-85 back to Mallard Creek Road
