Student entrepreneurs sell their creations at annual school festival

CHARLOTTE — Providence Day School hosted its annual fall festival on Saturday.

The festival featured live music, games, and a ‘student marketplace.’ Thirty-eight Providence Day student entrepreneurs set up booths to sell their creations.

“We have as young as 8-9 years old running their own business, selling jewelry,” Providence Day parents Associate President, Kirsten Yancy said. “We have someone here that makes their own honey. We have an upper school student that has a robotics program that they are showcasing here today.”

The students planned and also managed the marketplace at the festival all on their own.

(WATCH BELOW: Steve’s Coats for Kids celebrates 20 years with annual Renaissance Festival collection)

Steve’s Coats for Kids celebrates 20 years with annual Renaissance Festival collection

©2023 Cox Media Group