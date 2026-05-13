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Couple faces foreclosure over HOA dispute

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
‘Want to cry’: Couple fighting with HOA may lose their house
‘Want to cry’: Couple fighting with HOA may lose their house
By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A couple is one step closer to losing their house over a fight with their homeowners’ association.

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Changming He says his wife likes to collect furniture and fixtures and has to store them in their backyard, because there is no room in the house.

However, his HOA considered the items trash and said they must go.

READ MORE: Couple fighting with HOA may lose their house

Then, the fines began piling up, totaling about $16,000 so far.

The court ruled this week that the HOA can foreclose on his house.

The sale is set for July 13.

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