Student found with loaded gun and knife at Clover High School, deputies say

CLOVER, S.C. — A student at Clover High School was taken into custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun and a knife to the campus Friday.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says the student was caught after school administrators and a resource officer got a tip about the weapons.
The sheriff’s office says they believe the student didn’t make any threats.
According to the Clover School District, the student was removed from the building by a school resource officer before being taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the juvenile is facing criminal charges.
