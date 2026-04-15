Students to make up missed class time on Saturdays after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

FORT MILL, S.C. — Flint Hill Elementary School students will have to make up classes on two Saturdays for instruction time that was lost during two chemical leaks at Silfab Solar last month.

On Tuesday night, the Fort Mill School Board approved to use April 25 and May 2 as make-up days.

The district canceled classes for students during the leaks while the state investigated whether it was a dangerous situation.

Students will have e-learning days on those two Saturdays.

VIDEO: Fort Mill students face makeup days after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

Fort Mill students face makeup days after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

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