CMS faces tough budget decisions amid enrollment drop, state funding concerns

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are facing the potential for tough decisions as the district works through the proposed budget for the next school year.

The school board held a public hearing Tuesday night on the $2.1 billion budget.

Superintendent Crystal Hill said student enrollment dropped this year by more than 2,400 students compared to the last school year.

That’s an issue because the state, which funds a majority of CMS’s budget, bases how much it gives school districts on student enrollment in the previous year.

North Carolina remains the only state in the country that has not passed a budget, which has districts across the state concerned.

“Families and educators are showing up to these meetings to ask you to fight harder, that should not be our role,” said parent Ayumi Durden. “We are here because we are not hearing enough urgency, not seeing enough pressure, and not feeling enough advocacy from the people we trusted and elected to represent us.”

“I applaud CMS, this board, and the county for their partnership to at least partially offset the gap left by the inaction at the state level,” said parent Carol Hunley. “I support the proposed budget, understanding that it is not enough.”

The school board will vote on the superintendent’s recommended budget on April 28.

It will then go to the county commissioners for consideration.

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