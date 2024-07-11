Suspect crashes truck while running from Chester County deputies

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect accused of trafficking drugs crashed his truck while running away from deputies in Chester County, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the incident after deputies tried to pull over Eric Bernard Jones near Columbia Road and the J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester early Thursday morning.

The video shows Jones speaking with the deputies before pulling the truck door shut and driving away.

Deputies followed Jones until his pickup truck went off the side of the road and hit a drainage ditch. The truck popped up in the air after hitting a driveway entrance, and it nearly flipped, the video shows.

Chester County deputies took Jones into custody after the crash. He’s facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent distribute controlled substances, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under suspension.

No injuries were reported.

