Suspect identified in northwest Charlotte homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified a suspect in a northwest Charlotte homicide that occurred on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the fatal shooting at the 100 block of North Crigler Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There, they found 37-year-old Anthony Hill Jr. had been shot and killed.

Police have since identified 45-year-old Demaro McDowell as a suspect.

McDowell has been arrested, questioned, and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Police said this investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

