Deadly shooting under investigation in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Crigler Street near Interstate 85 and Brookshire Boulevard.

At the scene, Channel 9 saw officers and crime scene tape blocking the road.

CMPD has not released much information about the victim. We’re asking detectives what led up to the violence and if anyone has been arrested.

This shooting is the fourth homicide in Charlotte in the last week.

No other information has been made available.

