Suspect put metal object in uncle’s head to conceal gunshot wound, sheriff says

WACO, N.C. — A death in a small town in Cleveland County earlier this year turned out to be a murder and attempted cover-up, according to the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Thursday with an update on a death investigation that started in April in Waco, North Carolina.

The sheriff said the victim, Clifford Ward, was found dead with a metal object in his head. He was found outside his home on Racine Drive by a friend, who then called authorities.

Investigators found the scene suspicious and began asking questions, including interviewing the victim’s nephew. The nephew, identified as David Ward, told investigators that the victim “was prone to falling” and he said that the victim had fallen, leading to his death.

The sheriff’s office says David Ward “quickly became a person of interest” after learning that he had deposited a check from the victim’s account for a “large sum of money.”

During the investigation, the state medical examiner’s office revealed that Clifford Ward had been shot in the back of the head, and that the metal object had been placed in his head “to conceal the crime,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Five months later, detectives say David Ward is being charged with murder. He was arrested on Thursday for first-degree murder and obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Ward is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center with no bond. A mugshot wasn’t made available.

