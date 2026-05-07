Suspect surrenders in connection with deadly Cheraw shooting

CHERAW, S.C. — Maurice Brown Sr., 42, of Cheraw, surrendered on Wednesday and faces a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Landon Scott Sellers, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office stated. The surrender is part of an ongoing investigation that has also led to charges against two other suspects.

Zion Elijah McRae, 18 and Elisjay Zayon Christian James, 19, both of Cheraw, have been charged with assault and battery in the first degree and breach of peace of an aggravated nature.

Sellers, of Patrick, died from a gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire on Monday in Cheraw. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at 9:39 p.m. Monday at 18 Brangus Lane. Deputies located Sellers inside a wrecked pickup truck at the scene, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation determined that shots were fired from Sellers’ vehicle in the area of 216 Shorthorn Road. Gunfire was also directed toward Sellers’ vehicle from that same location.

Brown faces a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the investigation into Sellers’ death.

McRae and James have been charged with assault and battery in the first degree and breach of peace of an aggravated nature for their roles in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting death of Sellers remains active. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office stated that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

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