3 charged after fatal shooting in Cheraw

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire on Monday in Cheraw. Three men were taken into custody and charged in connection with the incident.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at 9:39 p.m. at 18 Brangus Lane. Deputies located Landon Scott Sellers, 20, of Patrick, inside a wrecked pickup truck. Sellers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation determined that shots were fired from Sellers’ vehicle in the area of 216 Shorthorn Road. Gunfire was also directed toward Sellers’ vehicle from that location.

Zion Elijah McRae, 18, of Cheraw, has been charged with assault and battery in the first degree and breach of peace of an aggravated nature.

Elisjay Zayon Christian James, 19, of Cheraw, also faces charges of assault and battery in the first-degree and breach of peace of an aggravated nature.

Maurice Michael Brown Jr., 18, of Cheraw, is charged with obstruction of justice.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and additional charges are pending.

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