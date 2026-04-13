Team history shows Miami Heat having edge ahead of play-in game against Hornets

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are facing the Miami Heat at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday.

The play-in begins at 7:30 p.m., the Hornets standing at 9th and the Heat at 10th.

Channel 9 took a look at the history between the two teams ahead of the matchup.

Over the teams’ all-time meetings, the Heat has the edge, with the Hornets at 50-83 in the series.

And the Heat is historically dangerous as the 10th seed. Last season, the Miami Heat became the first team in play history to advance from the slot.

Over the teams’ meet-ups this year, the Heat still maintains the edge over the Hornets at 3-1.

At the Spectrum Center, the teams split the series with one game win each.

Last time the two teams faced each other, though, the Hornets took home the win on Dell Curry night with a score of 136-106.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 7 p.m. for a special look at the Hornets ahead of the play-in.

WATCH: Hornets to host Miami Heat in first postseason game in Charlotte since 2016

Hornets to host Miami Heat in first postseason game in Charlotte since 2016

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