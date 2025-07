MONROE, N.C. — A teen has been arrested twice within two weeks for illegally carrying guns and marijuana.

The 16-year-old was also connected to a break-in, according to the Monroe Police Department.

On Tuesday, police said they stopped the teen on Skywatch Lane.

The stop occurred due to increased patrols in the area following recent crimes.

VIDEO: Second teen arrested in Monroe drive-by shooting

