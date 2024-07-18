Teens return to store with gun after being kicked out

CHARLOTTE — Chaos erupted at a store in northwest Charlotte after a group of teenagers were kicked out and then returned with a gun.

It happened Wednesday night at a Family Dollar on Valleydale Road. A tipster told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that the incident began with teens were kicked out for shoplifting.

But the teens came back with more people and at least one gun. Images from inside the store show someone pulling the gun out as soon as they walk in the door.

The tipster said an adult told the teenagers to take what they wanted from the store, and then a person pointed a gun at the manager during an apparent scuffle.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Channel 9 that no arrests have been made yet.

