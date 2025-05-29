Texas-based Whataburger opens first NC location in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Big news for burger fans -- the Texas-based fast food chain Whataburger is opening Thursday in North Carolina.

Whataburger’s first location in Gastonia is just off of E. Franklin Boulevard, and they told our partners at the Charlotte Observer that they’re expecting a big crowd for their 9 a.m. opening.

The restaurant will be open 24 hours a day. The chain plans to open a total of 10 locations in North Carolina by the end of the year.

While it’s the first Whataburger in North Carolina, it’s not to be confused with What-A-Burger No. 13 -- that’s a local restaurant with locations in Locust and Mount Pleasant. Whataburger is suing the local chain over alleged trademark infringement, but What-A-Burger says its name and branding are different from the national restaurant.

Whataburger first opened in 1950 in Texas and has since expanded to 16 states, including North Carolina and South Carolina.

