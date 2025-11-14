Thousands of runners to shut down roads for Charlotte Marathon

CHARLOTTE — Event organizers expect about 12,000 runners to participate in this year’s Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Saturday. The event will also feature a half marathon and a 5K.

Runners will kick things off at 7:20 a.m. on South Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Levine Avenue of the Arts.

The course will take runners through various neighborhoods including Eastover, Myers Park, Dilworth, South End, Wilmore, Greenway, NoDa, and Plaza Midwood, finishing up in Uptown.

Roads are expected to start reopening by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

