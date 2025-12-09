Three juveniles charged with 42 counts in Union County crime spree

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Three juveniles have been charged with 42 counts following a crime spree involving break-ins and stolen vehicles across Union County between September 10 and October 24.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the series of crimes, which included break-ins at businesses and vehicles, as well as the theft of several cars.

The crimes occurred in the Indian Trail, Stallings, and Weddington areas, according to deputies.

Detectives identified three juvenile suspects who reside outside of Union County. Secure custody orders were obtained for each juvenile from the NC Department of Juvenile Justice.

With assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s JADE Unit, and the UCSO SHIELD Unit, all three juveniles were safely taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center.

During a coordinated search warrant with CMPD and the NCSBI, detectives seized three firearms from one of the suspects’ homes. The juveniles are charged with motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering, safecracking, and possession of firearms by a minor.

Sheriff Cathey praised the collaborative efforts of the agencies involved, stating, “This case demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies unite around a common goal.”

