Juveniles accused of racist graffiti at Belmont comic store

BELMONT, N.C. — A beloved comic book store in Belmont was vandalized with racist graffiti, and police say kids are responsible.

The owner of Doc’s Basement Comics, Toys and Games posted on Facebook Monday about the incident, saying they found slurs painted on the side of the building.

The owner also posted pictures of the cleanup efforts at the building on E. Catawba Street.

According to Belmont police, three juveniles are accused of spraying the racist graffiti.

The owner of the shop posted that they’re grateful police identified the suspect, but said, “Parents, I need you to do better.”

The juveniles haven’t been identified due to their age.

(WATCH: Davidson College condemns racist, antisemitic graffiti found on campus)

Davidson College condemns racist, antisemitic graffiti found on campus

©2024 Cox Media Group