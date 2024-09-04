Tickets on sale for train to NC State Fair, Lexington Barbecue Festival

CHARLOTTE — If you don’t want to deal with traffic while heading to the upcoming North Carolina State Fair or Lexington Barbecue Festival, you can now buy tickets to take the train.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the state’s passenger rail service will make special stops at the fair and barbecue festival.

NC By Train will make four daily stops at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh starting Oct. 18. The train will have scheduled stops at 9:53 a.m., 1:46 p.m., 3:33 p.m., and 5:48 p.m. You can hop on the train from any stop along the corridor between Charlotte and Raleigh.

The fair runs from Oct. 17-27.

The 40th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival is happening on Oct. 26 The train will stop in Lexington at the following times, according to NCDOT:

From Raleigh toward Charlotte:

8:43 a.m.

12:13 p.m.

3:13 p.m.

5:29 p.m.

From Charlotte toward Raleigh:

7:50 a.m.

11:27 a.m.

3:22 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

You can get train tickets for the fair and barbecue festival at this link.

