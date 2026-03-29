Town of Waxhaw issues burn ban during dry conditions

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw Fire Marshal issued a local burn ban effective at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The order was implemented due to an increased risk of wildfires caused by dry and windy conditions.

This local directive aligns with a statewide burn ban issued by the North Carolina Forest Service on Saturday. The measure prohibits all outdoor burning more than 100 feet from an occupied structure to mitigate fire hazards across the region.

The ban prohibits any outdoor fires in fire pits, burn barrels, outside fireplaces and campfires. These restrictions apply even to fires within 100 feet of a residence that were previously in compliance with Town of Waxhaw Code of Ordinances Chapter 16 Section 1-M. Additionally, all burning permits are suspended until further notice.

While open flames are restricted, the fire marshal’s office confirmed that residents may still use certain equipment. Gas and charcoal grills, smokers and other cooking appliances remain permitted for use.

Local officials are asking the community to assist with fire prevention efforts. Any instances of open burning should be reported immediately by dialing 911.

The burn ban will remain in effect until it is canceled by the Waxhaw Fire Marshal.

WATCH: Fire damages 1840s-style log cabin in Waxhaw

Fire damages 1840s-style log cabin in Waxhaw

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