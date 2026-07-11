Townhomes with rooftop pools, $2.5M+ price tags coming to LKN

DENVER, N.C. — A development underway in Denver will bring 27 luxury townhomes to the Lake Norman shoreline by next year.

The Cape Lake Norman will consist of 16 three-story lakefront townhomes and 11 four-story units with views of Lake Norman on over 8 acres off Ranger Island Marina Road, said Kyle Roland, founder and CEO of Roland Development Group. The Charlotte-based firm is behind the project.

Lake Norman townhome rendering (Roland Development Group)

The townhomes will be built across eight buildings with prices starting at $2.5 million, Roland said.

Read more and check out additional renderings here.

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