Tractor-trailer flips, spilling load of chicken poop onto ramp to I-85

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer flipped on a ramp to Interstate 85, spilling a load of chicken waste and shutting the ramp down.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the truck around 5:30 p.m. Friday. It flipped on the ramp from Highway 321 to I-85 in Gaston County.

County officials told Channel 9 the truck was carrying powdered chicken poop. The mud-like substance spilled across the roadway and into the creek below the ramp.

This is definitely a first on the spill list.... and probably a first time this phrase has been uttered on @wsoctv. https://t.co/4TW72rOyVu — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 7, 2023

Several emergency crews were responding to the scene.

There was no information made available about how the crash happened or if anyone will be charged. It’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Officials said the onramp will be closed for several hours while crews work to clean up the mess.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Truck spills load of chicken parts, blocking Mint Hill road)

Truck spills load of chicken parts, blocking Mint Hill road

©2023 Cox Media Group