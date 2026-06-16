CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports & Entertainment is implementing new traffic patterns around Bank of America Stadium, effective this Saturday, for Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour stop. These changes are the result of an ongoing traffic study aimed at enhancing the overall fan experience.

Traffic changes around Bank of America Stadium for Chris Stapleton show Lot 1 and 5 (TEPPER SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT)

The new patterns are a joint effort between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and various city and community partners.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

This initiative specifically targets congestion points identified around the stadium on event days to improve the flow of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Traffic changes around Bank of America Stadium for Chris Stapleton show (TEPPER SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT)

Morehead

Following the concert, vehicular traffic will be directed away from the stadium on both sides of Morehead Street. Traffic will not be permitted to travel toward the stadium between Clarkson Street (west of Bank of America Stadium) and South Tryon Street (east of the stadium).

If you parked west of the stadium, you will be directed to exit west; if you parked east of the stadium, you will be directed to exit east or south.

Those not attending the event are encouraged to avoid the area around the stadium along Morehead Street immediately following the concert, as detours will be in place.

Traffic changes around Bank of America Stadium for Chris Stapleton show Church Street and Legacy Union Traffic Flow (TEPPER SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT)

Church & Third

Vehicular traffic from the north on Church Street will be diverted left onto 3rd Street to provide quick access to I-277 and Providence Road. Traffic will not be permitted to continue straight in order to prioritize pedestrian flow along Brooklyn Village Avenue.

Graham & Mint

If you park north of the stadium along Graham or Mint streets (including Lot 1), you will be directed to exit and continue north along Graham or Mint to access I-277 or travel west toward I-77. Traffic will not be permitted to turn east (right) until north of Trade Street.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment collaborated closely with key stakeholders, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT), Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) and Charlotte Center City Partners. This collaboration focused on understanding how pedestrian movement, vehicle traffic, public transportation and ride share services interact in real time. Updated traffic patterns are available via online maps for further details.

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