26 juveniles arrested in operation to make Uptown safer on weekends

CHARLOTTE — You can expect to see more officers is Uptown this weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to crackdown on crime during peak entertainment times.

So far officers in this operation have arrested more than 50 people, 26 of those were aged 17 and younger.

They’ve seized 13 guns, and officers have pulled over more than 200 drivers.

CMPD believes this helps with the perception problem in Uptown.

“I’ve had more people come up to me and thank us for being here,” said Lt. Brandon Overcash with CMPD. “They feel safer. They know that we’re there. They know that we, if they need us, we’re right around the corner.”

CMPD says it will continue the weekend operations for as long as they need to.

©2026 Cox Media Group