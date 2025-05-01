Traffic on I-77 interchange in Huntersville to be detoured due to construction

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A major interchange in Huntersville will be closed this weekend for work on the $31 million Diverging Diamond Interchange Project.

Stay updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Gilead Road will close over Interstate 77 to allow crews to complete surface work.

Drivers traveling west of the interstate should detour to I-77 South, then take WT Harris Boulevard back to I-77 North.

For those coming from the east, the detour will direct drivers to I-77 North, then to Sam Furr Road, and back to Gilead Road.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.

VIDEO: Crash brings down power lines, shuts down busy Huntersville road

Crash brings down power lines, shuts down busy Huntersville road

©2025 Cox Media Group