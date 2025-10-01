Trial begins for boyfriend accused of beating girlfriend’s son to death

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Joseph Carroll is on trial for the murder of Casey Johnson, his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son, in Richmond County.

The trial, which began on Wednesday, could result in the death penalty for Carroll, who is accused of beating Johnson to death in January 2021.

This case has been closely followed due to its severity and the implications for child protection in the area.

“We can work on helping the children heal with their non-offending caregiver and provide trauma therapy to support their recovery,” said Kelly Kirk, coordinator of the ‘Our House’ Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The ‘Our House’ Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which opened in September 2023, provides critical services to children from Richmond, Anson, and Scotland counties who are suspected victims of abuse.

Before its establishment, children had to travel to Stanly or Cumberland counties for similar services.

Kirk explained that the center aims to reduce the number of times a child has to recount their story, offering a comprehensive support system that includes law enforcement, child protective services, medical professionals, and trauma therapists.

Channel 9’s investigation into Casey Johnson’s case revealed that he had 100 injuries on his body and a previous child protective services case, raising questions about how previous abuse reports were handled.

The district attorney indicated that substantial evidence against Carroll is expected to be presented during the trial, and it is possible that Casey’s mother, who is also charged in his death, may testify.

VIDEO: Mom, boyfriend accused of killing Rockingham 15-year-old face judge

