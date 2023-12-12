TriBridge Residential proposes $46M-plus second phase of redevelopment in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE — The second phase of a landmark development project in Gastonia appears to be at an advanced stage of planning.

City documents show that TriBridge Residential, which acquired the Loray Mill property last year, is proposing a second phase for the project with a minimum investment of $46 million. An economic development agreement for the project is on the agenda for the city’s intergovernmental relations and economic development committee meeting tonight, documents show.

The project proposal calls for 196 new residential units at the mill redevelopment. That includes apartments at the mill building and 24 new-construction townhomes/cottages along South Vance Street, committee documents state. Creative office space is part of the proposal, too, as is the upfit of a portion of the property for a new leasing office and clubhouse.

A development summary states the second phase spans 161,760 square feet. The new construction area includes just over two acres, the summary states.

