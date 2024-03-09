Trooper car damaged in crash that sent 4 people to hospital

CHARLOTTE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-85 in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a North Carolina State Highway Patrol car with damage. We’ve asked NCSHP if the trooper was involved in the crash.

It happened on I-85 heading south near the I-77 exit in north Charlotte around noon.

The two right lanes were blocked while first responders worked to investigate and clean up. Google Maps showed congestion from the West Sugar Creek exit down to the I-77 exit.

MEDIC said the people taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash, whether a trooper was involved, and if anyone will face charges.

