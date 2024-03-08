6 hurt in crash involving CATS bus in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Six people have been hurt following an accident involving a city bus in Uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 12:15 p.m. on North Church Street near West 5th Street.

Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said a vehicle cut off the bus as it was making a left turn from the middle lane. The bus and the vehicle then collided, causing minor damage to the bus’s rear near the bike rack.

CATS said six passengers were taken by MEDIC to area hospitals for treatment.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in this case.

