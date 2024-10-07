Troopers: 83-year-old man dies after running off road in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 83-year-old man died Monday after he ran off a Catawba County road and hit a tree, investigators said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. along Highway 321 Business near Smyre Farm Road.

Troopers said Jimmie Earl Yancey, 83, of Maiden, was driving along Highway 321 when he drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Yancey died at the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they don’t believe speeding or alcohol consumption led to the crash.

