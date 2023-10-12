Troopers collide during chase in Huntersville, highway patrol says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after two troopers collided during a chase in Huntersville early Thursday morning.

Highway patrol said a trooper clocked an Acura going 112 miles per hour on Interstate 485. They turned on their lights and attempted to stop the Acura.

The Acura did not stop, and a pursuit began, causing a second trooper to join the chase.

The chase continued onto Interstate 77, where the second trooper lost control of his car and collided with the trooper who initiated the pursuit.

The Acura then turned onto another road, and the driver left the scene on foot. It is unknown if they have been located.

Neither trooper involved in this incident were hurt. The investigation is active and ongoing.

