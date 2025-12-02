Tuesday’s rain in Charlotte surpasses entire month of November

CHARLOTTE — The heavy rain showers that hit the Charlotte area Tuesday morning broke a dry spell for the region.

According to Severe Weather Center 9’s Keith Monday, Charlotte got 0.59″ of rain since midnight, which is more than the city got for the entire month of November.

So if you’ve felt like it’s been especially dry lately, you’re not wrong -- Tuesday’s rain was the most seen in the city since Oct. 27.

The mountains saw freezing rain and spots that turned icy, but the ice was starting to clear up by late Tuesday morning. The area should dry up by Tuesday afternoon.

We’re tracking another round of cold rain that could make its way into the area on Friday. That blast of rain is expected to start Friday morning and could last well into Friday night.

Who's ready to do this all again?



Our next storm arrives Friday with more cold rain (low risk for ice in the mountains again.) This rain looks like it starts up by late morning and continues well into Friday night. This is going to likely hold temps down to the lower 40s. pic.twitter.com/Iy6V4SvFSN — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) December 2, 2025

