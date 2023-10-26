Tupelo Honey restaurant, more retailers headed to Christenbury Village

CONCORD, N.C. — Christenbury Village has landed a popular restaurant and secured seven other tenants that will play key roles in creating a walkable neighborhood center.

Christenbury Investors — an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based MPV Properties and Mission Properties — is developing the 17-acre mixed-use development in Concord. The site is within a mile of Concord Mills.

“Concord hasn’t seen a mixed-use development like this yet. It’s first in the market,” says Joey Morganthall, director of retail for MPV Properties.

Topping the tenant list is Tupelo Honey. The Asheville-based restaurant concept has snapped up a 5,779-square-foot space for its second location in the Charlotte market. The brand is known for its scratch-made, Southern fare.

