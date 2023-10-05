Restaurants North Italia, Flower Child to add locations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Sam Fox has Charlotte expansion in his sights, with two ventures lined up for 2024.

His Fox Restaurant Concepts will bring North Italia and Flower Child to Northwood Retail’s The Bowl at Ballantyne.

The Bowl is part of the $1 billion-plus Ballantyne Reimagined project. The first phase of The Bowl at Ballantyne — an urban district for food, entertainment and shopping — will include up to 70,000 square feet of retail as well as 350 apartments.

“We’re proud to bring these high-caliber concepts to south Charlotte and feel like these deals serve as big endorsements for The Bowl,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail.

