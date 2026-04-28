Two arrested after deputies seize more than 200 grams of meth in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two suspects accused of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine into the county.

Investigators used modern technology and surveillance to track the pair before conducting a traffic stop on East Main Street near Williams Street.

Deputies say the driver had a suspended license, and during the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

Inside, narcotics officers found 241 grams of methamphetamine, more than eight ounces, along with cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two people, Terry Brandon Rogers and Amanda Lynn Payne, were arrested and are facing several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

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