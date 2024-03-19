Two hurt in Huntersville crash, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been hurt following a crash in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 26.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries and the other person was taken to Atrium Health Huntersville with minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

