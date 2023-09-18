Two people hospitalized from dog attacks in University City

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hospitalized after being “bitten pretty badly” by dogs in University City Monday morning, CMPD says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the dogs somehow got loose from their owner and attacked two women at the intersection of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive.

The dogs were Cane Corso’s and were put down by Animal Control.

CMPD hasn’t released how the dogs got loose.

Channel 9 has asked whether charges will be filed against the dog owner.

