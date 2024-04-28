UAW employees celebrate agreement with victory rally in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Thousands of employees for Daimler Truck North America are about to get a big raise because of a new agreement with the company after months unionizing.

Organizers with the United Auto Workers Union planned to strike in Statesville on Saturday, but plans changed when an agreement was reached. Instead, union members accelerated the win with a victory rally.

“You did not allow us to be divided. When we stood up for better wages, you were with us,” said an organizer at the rally. “We wanted job security and we won.”

Friday night, Daimler agreed to 25 percent raises for workers over the next four years.

This affects roughly 7,300 employees, many of whom work in North Carolina.

The new contract also includes cost of living allowances and profit sharing.

