Uncertainty over immigration enforcement presence at FIFA matches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — United States Customs and Border Protection is not scheduled to provide security at the FIFA Club World Cup matches in Charlotte this month, according to the agency.

CBP spokesperson Rob Brisley stated that no request has been made for agents to be present at Bank of America Stadium, where Real Madrid and C.F. Pachuca are set to compete on Sunday.

Additional matches, including Bayern Munich and S.L. Benfica, are scheduled later this month, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Right now, we haven’t heard that request for Charlotte or Atlanta,” Brisley told The Charlotte Observer.

The New York Times reported on a since-deleted social media post by CBP, which claimed agents would be “suited and booted” to provide security at the games. However, Brisley clarified that no such request has been made for Charlotte or Atlanta.

It remains unclear if Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be present at the stadium. ICE has been increasingly visible in Mecklenburg County, with public arrests causing concern among local communities.

The Carolina Migrant Network expressed worry about the potential presence of immigration enforcement at public events, urging individuals to consider their safety when attending.

Jay Landskroener, a founding member of the Charlotte FC support group Mint City Collective, voiced concerns that rumors of CBP and ICE presence might deter fans from attending the matches.

He emphasized that fans might avoid the event if they feel at risk of being targeted.

With the uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement at the Club World Cup matches, there is concern that attendance could be affected, impacting the event’s success.

VIDEO: Bakery owner says ICE sparks fear in neighborhood, hurts local businesses

