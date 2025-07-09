Union Academy Charter Head of School Alison Simpson resigns

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The head of school at Union Academy Charter has resigned, according to a letter sent to parents Tuesday night.

The letter was sent from Nolan McBride, the chair of the Union Academy Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Union Academy Board of Directors, we want to share with you that Alison Simpson has resigned her position as Head of School,” he wrote. “We are thankful for her service and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The letter said Amy Yermack will serve as the interim head of school for the 2025-2026 academic year.

“Amy brings over 20 years in education, valued leadership experience, and a deep understanding of the values that make Union Academy special,” the letter read.

The letter did not give a reason for the Simpson’s departure, but some parents have expressed concern about the administration for months. They’ve been demanding more transparency.

In May, Channel 9’s Union County reporter Gina Esposito spoke with parents who were demanding change after several incidents at the school that made their children feel threatened. In one incident at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe, parents say a student pointed a knife in another student’s side. Parents said the school board discussed safety changes, but the school did not confirm the potential changes.

Esposito also learned Monroe Police did an undercover operation at the school. Police say an officer disguised as a student got in and walked around for 20 minutes. Parents said they were never notified, but their children were then reminded to wear their badges.

