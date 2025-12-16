Union Co. deputies arrest man accused in eBay scheme

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County deputies arrested the husband and father who live in a Waxhaw mansion. They said Paul Pazzaglini was selling items to people on eBay for thousands of dollars, but never giving them what they paid for.

Union County detectives have been investigating Pazzaglini since May 2013. That’s when the first of three complaints came in. Detectives said he cheated three victims by putting up a Fiat Spyder on eBay and selling it to three people, all of whom paid the money but never saw the car. Pazzaglini faces three counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Investigators went inside Pazzaglini’s home Friday -- a gated-off mansion in the Aero Plantation area of Waxhaw. The home is worth about a million dollars with four bedrooms, five and a-half baths on a 6.5-acre lot, according to Zillow Real Estate. “Investigators assigned totally for white collar crime, but as far as I’m concerned this is probably one of the most unique cases that I’ve worked,” said Kevin James with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say it’s unique because of where he lives, what he was trying to sell and how he was trying to do it. Detectives couldn’t find any record of a day job for Pazzaglini and they are looking into what his main source of income is.

Pazzaglini is out on bond.

WSOC