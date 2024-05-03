NC Investigator Sam Poloche to be honored by procession through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A procession is being held Friday afternoon to recognize the life and work of North Carolina Division of Adult Correction Investigator Sam Poloche.

It will happen just hours after police agencies from across the state gathered alongside friends and family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Joshua Eyer to honor his life.

Poloche and Eyer were two of four officers killed on Monday after a suspect opened fire on a U.S. Marshals task force that was trying to serve an arrest warrant.

>> A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families of the officers who were shot. Donate here.

The FBI Charlotte said Poloche was a task force officer there. He was an investigator on the FBI’s white collar crime and public corruption squads for four years, they said.

Poloche was born in Valencia, Venezuela. Telemundo Charlotte learned that his family emigrated to the United States months after his birth. They settled down in Florida, where he lived most of his life.

He’s survived by his wife, Cielo, and two children, ages 18 and 21.

The procession for Poloche is expected to begin at 3 p.m. Friday. It will travel from the medical examiner’s office to the McEwen Funeral Service.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

(WATCH BELOW: The families of fallen officers ‘will not pay another mortgage payment again’)

The families of fallen officers ‘will not pay another mortgage payment again’

©2024 Cox Media Group