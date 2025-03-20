UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a missing 78-year-old man in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Joel Bradley was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon.

He was last spotted in his car on Idlewild Road near Stevens Mills Road, according to deputies.

Family members told UCSO Bradley has Alzheimer’s Disease and left his home in a silver Nissan Frontier truck, with a North Carolina license plate that reads RBE-2829.

Union County deputies looking for missing 78-year-old man (Union County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and grey and white shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, deputies are asking that you call 911 or contact UCSO at 704-283-3789.

